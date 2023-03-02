The sports media business ClutchPoints, which was founded by fans for fans, is starting a campaign to promote HBCU athletics. Together with video, social media, and podcast content, the program now has a new section devoted to HBCU sports coverage that is run by student journalists and athletes.

Students will get financial compensation, coaching, and practical work experience throughout the course of the program (in addition to scholarship opportunities). The company will offer students a one-year term with the possibility of extensions and/or full-time employment opportunities as they become available. While ClutchPoints will give HBCU students preference when hiring for the program, other talents may also be taken into consideration if they exhibit knowledge of and enthusiasm for HBCU sports.

The Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council has formally recognized ClutchPoints as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) as part of this initiative (SCMSDC). From its founding in 2015, the business has been independently owned and run, and it places a high priority on editorial diversity in sports as well as employee diversity.

With its new MBE accreditation, ClutchPoints will grow its business to concentrate on new projects and programming that speak to its vast audience while collaborating with brands and businesses whose values are anchored in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

“For us, the Minority Business Enterprise certification is more than a formality,” said Nish Patel, founder and CEO of ClutchPoints. “This is an opportunity to continue transforming the way sports are covered while building a framework to inspire other minority-owned media. I am excited for the new network this will allow us to engage with and the new experiences we will create for our fans.”

Visit ClutchPoints.com for more details on the company’s initiatives and dedication to diversity.