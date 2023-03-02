The Valley of the Sun is shining bright. On Wednesday (March. 1) night, Kevin Durant made his debut with the Phoenix Suns as they took on the Charlotte Hornets. It was Durant’s first game back from injury and also the first after his blockbuster trade deadline deal that brought him over from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Suns won the game 105-91, with Durant dropping 23 points in 27 minutes. According to ESPN, Durant was out with a right MCL sprain.

“I feel like I fit in pretty well. Everybody out there was trying to make me as comfortable as possible,” Durant said in postgame. “I just got to keep grinding, man, and this jersey on me will look normal as games go on.”

Durant’s new running mate Devin Booker put up 37 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, showing the terror the two can cause defenses as the league nears the playoffs.

Chris Paul only had two points, but he added 11 assists showing he was the maestro of the offense. center DeAndre Ayton added 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The Suns’ Show will pull into Chicago Friday for a shootout with the Chicago Bulls led by Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls are 3-1 after bringing in hometown player Patrick Beverley.