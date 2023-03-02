Patrick Beverley is opening up more about his time with the Lakers. Returning to The Pat Bev Podcast, the point guard revealed that he was the one who wanted out of Los Angeles and not the other way around.

“To some people, it could be that Pat Bev got traded when all reality, I didn’t like what was going on, and let’s find a better home for me. Not so, that he ain’t good enough, let’s get rid of him. All that shit was my decision. So, you gotta think, I’m making the decision, it was my decision, they honored my request, but at the same time, I’m sitting here without a home.”

Pat Bev implies that he requested a trade from the Lakers 🤨



(Via @PatBevPod ) pic.twitter.com/2lL1Uhq1rL — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 28, 2023

Patrick Beverley is now a Chicago Bull. After a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Pat Bev joins his hometown squad and now has a new goal: “Beat LA.”

The Bulls have two games against the Lakers still coming this season, and they are on back-to-back nights. The Bulls are like the Lakers and attempting to push into the playoffs. For the Lakers, Beverley wants to be the reason they fail.

There’s no place like home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f1X0iRuptj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 23, 2023

“Knock them out the playoffs,” Beverley said on the Pat Bev Podcast.

The Bulls visit Staples Center on March 26, and the Lake Show comes to Chicago on March 29.

For a focus on his team, Beverley is looking to amplify the talent on the roster. “You know me, I’m going to be on Zach LaVine ass. I’m going to give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we good.”

Patrick Beverley will make his Bulls debut on Friday when the new-look Brooklyn Nets come to town.