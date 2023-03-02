T-Pain Reveals Diddy and Other Artists Used to Pay Him When They Used Autotune

Autotune has surely been good to T-Pain. The rapper turnt sanga appeared on his Nappy Boy Radio podcast with DJ Drama, and detailed that at its peak, the voice enhancer created an additional source of revenue for him. T-Pain told Drama that people were paying him as they used autotune.

“Is it true that there was a point and time where you got paid off of anytime anyone would use Autotune?” Drama asked.

T-Pain confirmed the story as true. “Absolutely. It was nuts. Some people volunteered and some people didn’t know, so that was great. Diddy volunteered. Diddy gave me points on Last Train To Paris ’cause he used Autotune.”

“I still have the video on a hard drive right now of Diddy writing a contract on a napkin in the studio saying he was gonna give me a point on Last Train To Paris and we both signed it.” – T-Pain

On Top Of The Covers, T-Pain’s eagerly awaited and highly anticipated covers album, without autotune, will be released on March 17th via Nappy Boy Entertainment.

Fans have been begging for T-Pain to create music that highlights the strength of his natural voice for years, and On Top Of The Covers is the result. After giving what at the time was the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk performance of all time, he astonished fans by being named the winner of the inaugural season of FOX’s The Masked Singer, revealing the magic of his non-AutoTuned vocals.

On Top Of The Covers features covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”

“This covers album has been years in the making,” T-Pain said. “I started recording this right after I won ‘The Masked Singer.’ It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

T-Pain will perform two extremely unique back-to-back gigs in Los Angeles to commemorate the album’s debut. The Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood is scheduled to host “An Intimate Evening With T-Pain” on March 17 and 18. In addition to some of his biggest hits and fan favorites, he and his band will play a special set of songs from On Top Of The Covers.

Tickets are on sale now at www.tpain.com.