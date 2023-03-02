Luminary announced today that the legendary collaborators, Brooklyn slang spitter Talib Kweli and producer Madlib, will release Liberation 2 exclusively on Luminary next month. Liberation 2 is their first album in 17 years since the groundbreaking collection Liberation was released in 2006. Listeners can access the album by subscribing to Luminary, which will be the exclusive home to Liberation 2 starting next month. The album’s first single, “After These Messages,” is live today exclusively on Luminary.

n anticipation of the Liberation 2 release next month, Luminary is sharing the “After These Messages” tracks with fans. “After These Messages” is unique in that it features a special performance from Kweli’s son Amani – a pioneering father-son collaboration in a rap song. Additional tracks in Liberation 2 will also feature Kweli’s daughter Diani.

In describing Liberation 2, Kweli said, “This album was written, recorded and mixed over ten years. It’s expansive in concept but tight in its substance and approach. People today are taking stock of what is most important – family, health, wellness, love. The materialism and debauchery that is stereotypically associated with hip hop has lost some of its luster. Madlib and I have been consistent in our messaging. Never has there been a better time for such honest, message driven music that pays tribute to the sounds that came before us.”

