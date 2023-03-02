Vic Mensa joined Chicago activist and his good friend, Engelwood Barbie, in the streets of Chicago to spend a night raising awareness about homelessness.
TMZ notes Mensa spent the night in the streets on a night where it was 37 degrees, highlighting what homeless people go through every night. Barbie has been doing so for weeks. The two are teaming together to raise $1 million in an effort to open a shelter for the local homeless population. They currently have pulled together $126,000.
Englewood Barbie’s cause has attracted support from Dwyane Wade and Yandy Smith. Actor Jason Weaver also hit Instagram and shared a message about the cause.
You can see Mensa’s recap below.