Vic Mensa Joins Englewood Barbie in Sleeping in Chicago Streets to Raise Money for City’s Homeless Population

Vic Mensa joined Chicago activist and his good friend, Engelwood Barbie, in the streets of Chicago to spend a night raising awareness about homelessness.

TMZ notes Mensa spent the night in the streets on a night where it was 37 degrees, highlighting what homeless people go through every night. Barbie has been doing so for weeks. The two are teaming together to raise $1 million in an effort to open a shelter for the local homeless population. They currently have pulled together $126,000.

Englewood Barbie’s cause has attracted support from Dwyane Wade and Yandy Smith. Actor Jason Weaver also hit Instagram and shared a message about the cause.

You can see Mensa’s recap below.