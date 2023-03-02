6LACK is getting ready for the release of his new album, Since I Have a Lover. The album is set to arrive on March 24.

Ahead of the new album, 6lack delivered a new video for the album’s title track. The video is directed by Andrew Donoho and shows the singer crash-landing through a roof and landing in an abandoned home.

“‘Since I Have A Lover,’ the title track, is the highs of having a healthy love, compressed into song format,” 6lack said to Complex. “It’s a note to self, that I’m no longer who I was or where I was, and that there’s a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create. We are simply pushing love, because it’s needed. The verses are short and serve as a moment of acknowledgment for how I feel, and the chorus is less of a lyric and more of a feeling. It’s an exhale, it’s relief, it’s trust, it’s happiness, it’s surreal.”

Advertisement