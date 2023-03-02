Former Nashville cop Maegan Hall who was fired in December for sleeping with half of the police force has filed a lawsuit against the city of La Vergne.

In her lawsuit, Hall, 26, claims she was “sexually groomed” by other officers and the police chief.

According to the 51-page federal lawsuit obtained by the NY Post, Hall claims she felt trapped and exploited by the “predators” on the male-dominated police force.

“Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators,” the lawsuit says. “In place of offering professional development, her supervisors and the chief of police groomed her for sexual exploitation.”

The lawsuit went on to say the officers abused their authority “to systematically disarm her resistance and entrap her in degrading and abusive sexual relationships, even sharing tips on the best ways to manipulate and exploit her.”

Hall and six other officers, including La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis, were fired for engaging in oral sex and other intimate acts while on the job.

She said she first became intimate with ex-officers Lewis Powell and Ty McGowan a year after she joined the police force in 2020 at age 24.

The lawsuit names the city of La Vergne, Powell, McGowan and Davis as defendants.

Hall claims the ex-police chief “encouraged this behavior and shared in the pornography and sexual fantasy of mutually abusing Ms. Hall with his trusted supervisor, Ty McGowan.”

Hall is accused of being intimate with other married officers in patrol cars, a hot tub and on a “family” Memorial Day party boat.

In an interview with an investigator, Hall admitted she had a threesome with one cop and his wife. She told the investigator she “got stupid” and “got desperate” in the midst of a divorce.

Unable to find another job in law enforcement, Hall filed a lawsuit seeking an unspecified amount in damages for lost wages, medical expenses, mental suffering, emotional distress and “reputational harm.”

