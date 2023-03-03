Angela Yee Says That She Felt More Criticized Than Charlamagne Tha God While On The Breakfast Club

Angela Yee departed from The Breakfast Club last year after 12 years on the legendary radio morning show. She recently opened up about her experience on the show and revealed that she felt more heavily criticized than DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, who both are no stranger to controversy.

Yee talked about her departure from the show and being heavily criticized while being interviewed on The Tamron Hall Show. She said that her contract was up in December of last year and was trying to decide whether to stay or go somewhere else. Obviously, she picked the latter.

“My contract had been up in December, and so I was already trying to figure out, ‘Am I staying here? Am I going somewhere else?’ And I just wanted to keep all of my options open,” Yee stated. “I never want to feel like I’m stuck somewhere.”

She went on to say how at times she felt as if she was more highly scrutinized than her male counterparts on the show, particularly Charlamagne Tha God, who is known for his controversial takes and behavior.

“Sometimes I would feel like I got it harder than [Charlamagne Tha God] did for some things that he said. And so I also want to make it clear that we’re all three individuals. You say what you say, feel how you feel, and I do too. But it’s hard because people affiliate you with the whole group.”

She added: “That was part of why I really wanted to have my own show because now what happens, I’m accountable for that. But when you have three different people with three different opinions or three different viewpoints and completely different personalities – we’re all individuals but sometimes it’s hard for people to separate that.”

You can watch the full clip below.