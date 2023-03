Ahead of her performance at Rolling Loud California, Bia has dropped off her new single “Sixteen.”

The new banger is produced by Aziz The Shake and Tim Nihan, delivering her most energetic release to date. “I came from a place where there’s nobody to look up to,” Bia raps in the song and doubling down in her hustle with “I left mama house. I ain’t have nowhere to run to.”

You can hear the new release below and catch her on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

