Fourteen years ago New Orleans rapper C-Murder was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted on murder charges. Now, Master P’s little brother Corey Miller is staging a hunger strike while fighting his conviction.



C-Murder writes:

Jan. 17, 2023, marked 21 years I Corey Miller have been in the Louisiana Penal system.

I have been fighting for my health and freedom against this wrongful conviction and simultaneously fighting for my constitutional rights that were stripped away and violated by the penal system of Louisiana. An appeal was filed late December of 2022 and the DA & Judge of Louisiana has 30 days from Feb. 7, 2023 to answer .

Because Conditions in the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center have not improved, I am engaging in a hunger strike that began on February 23rd of 2023, to bring awareness to me and all inmates’ neglected and abused at the hands of the Louisiana penal system. It is imperative, NOW MORE THAN EVER, that a quick strategic move is made as my health has significantly declined due to the prison system’s inhumane conditions and I am not getting proper medical treatment. This has taking a major toll on me but I refuse to give up. Please Stand with me. #STANDWITHCOREYMILLER!

