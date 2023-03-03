Chris Rock Says He Watched ‘Emancipation’ Just To See Will Smith Get ‘Whipped’ In New Stand-Up Special

Chris Rock’s newest stand-up special Selective Outrage is set to premiere this weekend. It will mark the first time Rock has publicly spoken about “the slap” since it happened nearly a year ago. However, Rock has made mention of it during his international tour where he called Will Smith “Suge Smith.” According to the Huffington Post, Rock jokes about having seen Smith’s movie Emancipation, just to see the actor get “whipped.”

“The other day, I watched ‘Emancipation’ just so I could watch him getting whipped,” Rock reportedly said. However, that was not the only joke Rock had about the situation.

Chris Rock has been polishing material about Will Smith ahead of his live performance on Netflix Saturday https://t.co/hazIXLNGcl pic.twitter.com/07P6o9ro8r — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 2, 2023

Chris also answered a question many people apparently had about whether the slap hurt or not. According to Rock, the answer is yes.

“The thing people wanna know … did it hurt? Hell yeah it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie (in ‘New Jack City’). Even in animated movies, I’m a zebra, he’s a fucking shark. I got hit so hard, I heard ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears,” Rock reportedly said.

He went on to say that: “Will Smith is a big dude. I am not. Will Smith is shirtless in his movies. If you see me in a movie getting open heart surgery, I’m gonna have a sweater on.”

Rock’s special will be broadcasted live from Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday, March 4th on Netflix.