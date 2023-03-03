The first signee to Conway The Machine’s Drumwork Music Group imprint, Jae Skeese appeared on two songs on the deluxe version of Conway The Machine’s From King To A GOD, and the first single, “Blood Roses,” from La Maquina. Skeese continued his ascent by not only appearing (“Drumwork” with fellow signee 7xvethegenius) on Conway’s Shady Records debut album God Don’t Make Mistakes but also by contributing to the album’s rollout, as Skeese murked two different freestyles alongside Conway on Bootleg Kev and LA Leakers.

After finishing up his recent sold-out Reject Mania European tour dates, and announcing his own forthcoming solo album, Won’t He Do It, Conway The Machine’s Drumwork Records Spring takeover continues with the announcement of, Pain Provided Profit, his collaborative project with Jae Skeese, which will be released on 3-10-23.

In addition to announcing their forthcoming collaborative project, Conway & Jae Skeese also shared Pain Provided Profit’s first focus track, “Metallic 5’s,” which is now available. Like the OG Air Jordan sneaker of the same name, Conway & Skeese show and prove that “Metallic 5’s” is the standard-bearer for what Drumwork Records values are at the core level; creating street-certified art made explicitly for the culture at large.

“I just wanted to start the year off applying pressure” Conway comments. “Me and Skeese definitely wanted to paint that picture, hard beats, dope rhymes and real life.”

“Pain Provided Profit is really the G.O.A.T. and I coming together and showing why Conway is considered one of the illest in the game and why I was the first signed to Drumwork. We cooked up some incredible records on here and we went back and forth on a couple records on some classic Jada and Styles/Hall N Nash type sh*t, him talking how he talk and me talking my talk. Con and I really blacked out on this project” Jae Skeese declares. “Pain Provided Profit is also the perfect appetizer for my Drumwork debut album, Abolished Uncertainties, which is also coming very soon; so I hope the fans are ready for this Drumwork takeover we are about to be on over the next few months!”

Conway The Machine & Jae Skeese’s Pain Provided Profit will be released on 3-10-23.