De La Soul, a legendary hip-hop group, today announced that their complete back catalog is now, for the first time, accessible on all major streaming services and digital shops. The group’s classic albums, including 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead, and Buhloone Mindstate, are now readily available to listeners.

Also, the band’s website, wearedelasoul.com, offers exclusive apparel, vinyl, CDs, and cassettes that are provided by their record company, AOI, and are distributed by Chrysalis Records.

The news comes as the group is grieving the untimely loss of co-founding member Dave “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur, who passed away on Feb. 12. He left a lasting impression on the music and heritage of De La Soul, and his other co-founders Kelvin “Posdnuos” Mercer and Vincent Lamont “Maseo” Mason Jr. are appreciative of their more than 35 years of friendship.

“We are excited to finally have our full back catalog available on all streaming platforms,” said Posdnuos. “At the same time, we are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother, Dave. His unique voice and talent will be missed, but his spirit will always live on through our music.”

This is a big day for hip-hop enthusiasts of all generations to rediscover De La Soul’s historically significant and musically outstanding discography. One of the most influential and cutting-edge groups in hip-hop history is the trio. Since their formation in 1987, they have put out many critically regarded albums. They have received appreciation for their music’s inventive sampling, upbeat lyrics, and varied sound. De La Soul continues to rejoice over their accomplishments today.

The hit song “The Magic Number” from their album And the Anonymous Nobody…, which also features David Byrne, Damon Albarn, Usher, and Little Dragon, was played during the closing credits of the popular Marvel movie Spiderman: No Way Home in 2021. The album was also nominated for a Grammy in 2017 for Best Rap Album. De La Soul still performs to sold-out crowds across the world.

De La Soul’s fans, who have been impatiently awaiting the option to stream their music for decades, have been waiting with bated breath for the release of their entire repertoire on streaming services. With this information, De La Soul’s music may now be enjoyed by fans in the most convenient manner while also being easily accessed by new audiences.

To honor Dave “Trugoy the Dove” and to recognize the band’s enduring legacy, De La Soul urges everyone to listen to their music.