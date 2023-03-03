Global all-in-one shopping service Klarna today announced it is working with influential designer Don C, a native of Chicago, to create a new special edition sneaker for iconic mascot Benny the Bull that will be inspired by the team’s 2022–23 City Edition Uniform. The sneakers are part of its multiyear partnership as the official shopping partner of the storied Chicago Bulls. On March 3, Don’s most recent Just Don basketball sneaker, which was inspired by his design for Benny, will also debut in a limited edition drop with Benny’s new footwear.

Benny will get Don C’s custom-made sneakers on March 3 at the United Center during the team’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Visitors to the Klarna Concierge on the first-level arena concourse will have the chance to win a VIP prize package that includes signed Bulls apparel and limited edition Just Don items. Those who can’t make it to the game can join a sweepstakes on Bulls.com for a chance to win a limited edition Don C designed shirt, which was also inspired by his sneakers for Benny, in addition to the Just Don basketball sneaker, which will be available exclusively on Klarna on March 3.

“Klarna is excited to partner with Don C for this year’s Benny the Bull sneaker collaboration, where we merged his passion for the Bulls and the city of Chicago with our passion to bring one-of-a-kind experiences to fans,” said David Sandstrom, Chief Marketing Officer, Klarna. “We are always looking to provide more experiences to Bulls fans both in the arena and all around the world and this year we leveled up by making pairs of Benny inspired Just Don sneakers available exclusively to fans using Klarna.”

Benny’s high top sneaker has a rust-colored design that is reminiscent of Chicago’s downtown bridges and hot pink accents that are reminiscent of Klarna’s well-known pink branding. Similar to Benny’s sneaker, the Just Don sneaker sold on Klarna is a high top that was inspired by Michael Jordan and Benny’s shoe.

“For a kid from Chicago that grew up going to Bulls games with my dad, it’s an honor to be able to design a pair of shoes for the iconic Benny the Bull,” shared Don C. “Even beyond that, I am inspired by the opportunity to work with Klarna to connect fans just like me all around the world with this beloved team through fashion.”

This is the second year in a row that Chicago-based footwear manufacturer Klarna has collaborated with an artist and designer to create new shoes for the mascot of the Bulls, having previously worked with Chuck Anderson. In order to market its all-in-one shopping service to fans and bring them closer to the game through distinctive in-arena experiences and shoppable content, Klarna signed a multi-year relationship with the Bulls in 2022.

The Just Don sneaker can be purchased on the Klarna app for $460 at www.klarna.com/us/justdon.