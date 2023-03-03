Drew Sidora is firing back in the announcement of the divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

TMZ received a complaint from Sidora, stating she could no longer tolerate the “continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.”

Sidora also states Pittman is a serial cheater, finding sexually explicit texts and more. Pittman is also accused of snatching a phone from her hand leading to her falling. After that, she considered leaving Atlanta to go to Chicago, where she felt safer from him. Sidora also states Pittman withdraws a large sum of money from her account.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Ralph Pittman detail to PEOPLE the conclusion of their nine-year marriage.

“Love is a beautiful thing,” Pittman said in a statement. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Pittman’s divorce petition was filed Monday. Sidora filed her own petition an hour before. Pittman’s documentation places a separation date of Feb. 19, Sidora notes Feb. 23, and “no chance or hope of reconciliation.” Pittman also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children.

The two wed in Aug. 2014, welcomed their son Machai in June 2015, and daughter Aniya in Feb. 2018. Sidora had an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.