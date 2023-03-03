Future’s Artist Lil Double 0 Faces 15 Years In Prison for Gun And Drug Charges

Future’s Artist Lil Double 0 Faces 15 Years In Prison for Gun And Drug Charges

Several reports have confirmed that Tyreke Rieco Rogers aka Lil Double O, has been charged with possession of ecstasy, trafficking oxycodone, unlawful carrying of a concealed firearm after turning himself into the Broward County Jail on Monday(February 28).

Rogers, a Memphis native, faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars if convicted of these crimes.

Rogers, who goes by Lil Double O, is a member of Future’s Freebandz Records, which is a subsidiary of Epic Records.

Advertisement

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.