Several reports have confirmed that Tyreke Rieco Rogers aka Lil Double O, has been charged with possession of ecstasy, trafficking oxycodone, unlawful carrying of a concealed firearm after turning himself into the Broward County Jail on Monday(February 28).
Rogers, a Memphis native, faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars if convicted of these crimes.
Rogers, who goes by Lil Double O, is a member of Future’s Freebandz Records, which is a subsidiary of Epic Records.
Advertisement
TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.