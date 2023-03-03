Jussie Smollett will be the subject of a new docuseries. Fox Nation has announced a five-part docuseries, Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax for a March 13 release.

“Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics. We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.” John Finley, Fox Nation executive vp, said in a statement about the docuseries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the docuseries announcement comes as Smollett has filed a new appeal for his Dec. 2021 conviction for staging a hate attack and lying to officers. Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail and is currently out pending the appeal.

