In honor of Black History Month and the 50th anniversary of hip hop, Mot Hennessy (LVMH) hosted a Fireside Talk with Dapper Dan last week at the Marc Jacobs flagship shop in New York City.

One of Dapper Dan’s early clients and hip-hop artist Rakim gave a surprise performance after the fire chat segment, which was moderated by Emmy Award-winning TV host Rosci Diaz. The distinguished brands of Mot Hennessy, including Volcan, Mot & Chandon, Belvedere, Armand de Brignac, and Hennessy, provided guests with cocktails.

You can see images from the celebration below.

Advertisement