Nelly is taking his talents to Toronto. The Country Grammar rapper has announced the Hot in Herre Festival set for June 24 in The 6ix.

“Toronto is one of my favorite cities to perform in, and the fact that I get to come back and bring all the people that came up with me in the industry means everything,” he said. “We have a lot of surprises in store for you, Toronto, and the Hot in Herre team can’t wait for this summer.”

Joining Nelly in Canada are Ne-Yo, Akon, T.I., Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Ja Rule, Chingy, and Keri Hilson. Tickets are available now.

