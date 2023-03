Safaree Samuels Says He Narrowly Avoided a Stray Bullet in Atlanta: ‘I Was Inches Away’

Safaree Samuels Says He Narrowly Avoided a Stray Bullet in Atlanta: ‘I Was Inches Away’

Safaree Samuels was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The reality star hit Instagram to reveal that he was almost hit by a stray bullet in Atlanta.

“I almost got shot in my head by a stray bullet!!” Safaree wrote on Instagram. “I was inches away from where the bullet holes came from!! This is why I can’t f*cking stand Atlanta!!!!! THANK GOD OMG!! That’s why I don’t feel sorry for you criminals!!”

He added, “I cannot believe that just happened!!!!”

Advertisement