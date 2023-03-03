Coco Jones is a STAR. The multi-hyphenate hit Genius’ Open Bar to deliver a live performance of her stellar single “ICU.” The performance features a stunning Jones in Brown for the performance, which you can see below.

Need more from Coco Jones? What I Didn’t Tell You, the debut EP by rising R&B singer Coco Jones, who also stars in Peacock’s smash hit Bel-Air, is available via High Standardz / Def Jam Recordings.

“What I Didn’t Tell You is all about the stories that happen off camera,” said Coco Jones. “This project will hopefully share my real life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them. Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

She added, “’ICU’ is about the push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed. Growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time.”

You can hear “ICU” and the full EP below.