[WATCH] Michael B. Jordan Hears ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack Single from Bas for First Time

Creed III is officially in theaters. Throughout the film, you will hear music from the soundtrack, which was created by Dreamville.

One of the songs featured is “Blood, Sweat & Tears” by Bas, Black Sherif, and Kel-P. Dreamville released footage of Michael B. Jordan in the studio and how he felt when he first heard the new song.

The full soundtrack features Symba, Big Sean, JID, EST Gee, J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Bas, Blxst, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, Earthgang, Arin Ray, Sir, Syd, Kehlani, and more.

You can tap into the album below.

