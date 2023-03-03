Nas is back in his King’s Disease bag, dropping off the video for “30” from the third edition of the album series.

The Black and white video brings Esco flowing into a room for an up close and personal performance. In addition to his presence, silhouettes of a mob, luxuries in cars and women, and the presence of an owl mark the setting.

Last week, Nas delivered a high-energy performance at The World’s Most Famous Arena. It was his first headlining gig at Madison Square Garden. The event, produced by Live Nation, brought the sold-out crowd to their feet with a 34-song set that included songs from his King’s Disease Trilogy such as “27 Summers,” “Spicy,” and “Michael & Quincy.” In “Reminisce,” he was joined by Mary J. Blige, Slick Rick on “Hello Young World,” and AZ on “Life’s A Bitch.” Nas also sang iconic favorites such as “New York State of Mind,” “1 Mic,” and “If I Ruled the World.”

Nas and Wu-Tang Clan are also taking their joint NY State of Mind Tour across the globe due to popular demand. The 32-date world tour, which is being organized by Live Nation, will begin on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand, and will make stops in other countries in those regions before coming to an end in North America. On LiveNation.com, the general on-sale starts on Friday, March 3, at 9am local time.

You can see images from the MSG night below.