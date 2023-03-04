Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, has welcomed a new baby boy, Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Hitting Instagram, Palmer shared images of the couple and the precious moments with their child.

Included in the baby reveal, Palmer shared sweet updates about their union:

Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭

Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄!

LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.