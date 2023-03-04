Tory Lanez will sit and await his sentencing a while longer. On Tuesday, a judge set a new sentencing date of April 10 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020.

According to Fox 11 LA, Lanez has switched attorneys since he was convicted. In a brief hearing on Tuesday, Superior Court Judge David Herriford changed the sentencing date but also agreed to rescind an order that didn’t allow Lanez from publicly speaking on the case.

Lanez and his new legal team will file a motion for a new trial on April 10. He has been behind bars since Dec. 23, 2022, where he was convicted of one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez is facing 22 years and eight months in prison.