23-year-old Ice Spice burst onto the scene last summer with the success of her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” track. Since then, she’s gone on to release titles like “Bikini Bottom,” “In Ha Mood,” and most recently, her debut Like..? It was only a matter of time before she linked up with one of Hollywood child star 9-year-old North West.



Back in February, North sketched an awesome portrait of Spice, sharing it with her millions of followers on TikTok. It wasn’t long before the former college athlete saw the art for herself, and gave the young girl a shoutout for her hard work.

On Friday evening, the mother-daughter duo’s account posted a series of videos that sees North and her pals performing popular trends alongside Spice. In the first post, they dance along to a remixed version of “In Ha Mood,” the rap diva standing out in a hot pink outfit.

The rapper appeared in several of North’s TikToks, and it seemed like she was having a good time with the nine-year-old and her friends.

The four danced to a TikTok remix of In Ha Mood by Ice Spice, and Kim made a quick appearance by popping her head into the frame.

In the second video, the group created an entire video acting out the lyrics to Boy’s a Liar Pt.2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice.

North also revealed yet another picture she drew of her current favourite artist. “Just met Ice Spice, literally screaming. She is so nice.”

This is such a random link up, why is ice spice with north west😭 pic.twitter.com/OYbQF2PddS — NATE (@NATERERUN) March 4, 2023