Sauce Walka has landed himself in trouble. According to Daily Loud, the Houston rapper was allegedly caught carrying 66 grams of marijuana inside his backpack. He is also said to have had a bench warrant for not possessing a driver’s license.

No Jumper reported that Sauce (real name Albert Mondane) has been charged with intent to sell, manufacture, and deliver cannabis. He just posted bail that was set at $5,000.

Law enforcement believe the Pompano Beach native failed a drug test on February 8. The results showed traces of fentanyl, the highly potent synthetic opioid that has claimed the lives of fellow rappers Mac Miller, Juice WRLD and Lil Peep.

Sauce Walka’s recent arrest comes after several members of The Sauce Factory (TSF) were arrested on racketeering charges back in December.

According to FOX 26 Houston, a number of alleged members of TSF — founded by Walka — were taken into custody just before Christmas for various crimes following an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department.

Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said the crimes included drug trafficking, possessing a “Glock switch” and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A total of 14 people were arrested as part of the investigation, including Anthony Ketchum (35), Anthony Yezeno-Hopkins (38), Brandon Milson (32), Hassani Mills (34), Jaylyn Pinson (29), Josue Rodriguez (32), Keith Moore (34), Michael Henry (32), Myles Smith (23), Robert Thomas (29), Sterling Brumant (26), Titus Baisey (35) and Toree White (27) and Julian Herrera (26). Sauce Walka was not among those arrested.

Each of the men (apart from Thomas and Rodriguez) have been charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, and face up to life in prison and fines of up to $10 million.

Thomas was allegedly taken into custody for unlawfully possessing a Glock auto switch, while Rodriguez is accused of possessing a Ruger 5.7 mm firearm.

