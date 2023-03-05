Fivio Foreign asked fans to pray for him, after revealing that complications with his health kept him from performing at this year’s Rolling Loud Concert in California.

The Brooklyn rapper took to Twitter late on Friday night after his scheduled performance on day one of the festival and apologized for missing his set. The fast-rising MC shared this is something he said has never happened in his career.

While he didn’t explain his condition, Fivio explained that he decided to skip Rolling Loud to address ‘what was keeping him from physically being at his best.’

“Apologize to @RollingLoud & everybody who came out to see me I ain’t make it,” he tweeted. “My first time missing a show and I feel so crazy about it but my body dealing w some real issues.. Juss keep me in yah prayers & I’ll hit Tariq up to make it up

Fivio Foreign’s health scare comes days after he shared his thoughts about how the pressures of life can bring on anxiety and depression.

“The reason people deal w depression and trauma and anxiety is cause they tryna take care of the things dat should b taken care of,” he tweeted on February 21, later adding: “I don’t ignore my problems I fix them…”l

Fivio offered some clarification, writing: “Ok lemme resay it for the people dat don’t get it… The folks dat don’t go above and beyond to handle there responsibilities b less depress then us dat do. Don’t worry this mixtape will explain everything..”