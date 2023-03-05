Nicki Minaj has always been known for her diversity, whether it’s her ever-changing looks and persona or her varied business ventures. So it shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise that the multiple Grammy nominee and chart-topping artist is starting her own record label.

On Friday, Minaj made her return to music after a brief hiatus with her new single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” She also took to her Queen Radio show to announce her own record label of her own, making her the first major female artist to do so.

While she has not yet announced the name, she has introduced some of the artists that she has signed. So far, her roster includes artists Nana Fofie, Tate Kobang, Rico Danna and London Hill.

She explained that her label won’t be limited to just rap, saying “don’t think my label is just rap, or Black, or anything…we got some other genres of music.”

She went on to credit Lil’ Wayne for much of her inspiration and guidance in starting a record label, explaining how he heavily promoted his artists and she hopes to do the same, saying ‘when I get behind an artist, y’all know how I do s— for people that’s not even signed to me. Imagine what I’ma do for the ones that’s signed.”

While her full staff has not been announced, it has been reported that Patty Duke, who has a longtime relationship with Minaj, will serve in an A&R role at the new label.