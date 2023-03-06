According to a report from AllHipHop, music and television mogul 50 Cent is accused of “pulling up” on Corey “Ghost” Holland Sr., who is suing the Power executive producer for allegedly basing the NYC-based street saga on his life.

Holland says in the lawsuit that Fif came to his place of residence twice in 2021 and that 50 was retaliating against him for filing the lawsuit.

Holland’s suit reads, “50 Cent shows up about a half mile from plaintiff home, and plaintiff sees the same truck that pulled into his driveway at the 50 Cent event. So plaintiff realizes it was either defendant Jackson or his Entourage who decided to ‘Pull Up.’ It continues, “When you looking for a confrontation your honor, this is what people say, nowadays. Up to this point, plaintiff had ignored a lot of ‘subliminal attacks’ on him online, but now 50 Cent is bringing the drama right to plaintiff front yard, so plaintiff responded to 50 Cent they way any normal person would respond to a possible threat, plaintiff prepared himself for whatever was go happen.”

Holland alleges that the seven acts in a CD he released, Blasphemy are identical to the seven seasons of the Starz television series as well as the first two seasons of Power Book II: Ghost.

50 Cent’s legal team called the lawsuit frivolous and stated that because the last showing of Power aired in February 2020 and the lawsuit was filed in April 2021, he missed the one-year statute of limitations under New York law.