Chris Rock Says He Took Will Smith’s Hit Like Manny Pacquiao

Chris Rock did not hold bit one bit during his Selective Outrage Netflix live special. In his first public remarks about the Oscars slap incident, nearly a year to the day, Rock called out both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Everybody knows what happened to me,” Rock said. “People ask, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts! … But I’m not a victim … I took that hit like Pacquiao.”

Rock would also call out the entanglements that involve Pinkett Smith and stated they there was a longstanding beef from a previous Oscars celebration. Rock stated Pinkett Smith suggested he boycott because her husband was not nominated for Concussion. The moment then created some friction that Rock states, he was finishing.

“Will Smith practices ‘selective outrage.’ I didn’t have anything to do with that shit. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements,’” Rock said.

Rock closed his set by stating he didn’t fight back because he was raised a specific way by his parents.

You can watch the full standup on Netflix.