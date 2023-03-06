At the St. Louis CITY SC “CITY BLOCK PARTY” Friday night, Metro Boomin, a multi-platinum record producer and native of St. Louis, served as the event’s headlining act.


The event celebrated the team’s first home Major League Soccer match at CITYPARK. The two-day celebration of the hometown team began on March 3 with performances by 8-time Grammy Award winner Anderson.Paak, who served as DJ Pee.Wee, and played an all-vinyl set; Mvstermind, Director of Musical Experience for St. Louis City SC; and Kennedy Holmes, a St. Louis R&B/Soul artist who sang the national anthem at Sundays’s game.

