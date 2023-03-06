Nicki Minaj took the stage on Day 2 of the star-studded Rolling Loud California festival alongside rapper Lil Wayne. The performance allegedly threw shade at 28 year-old rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

These comments come just days after Minaj addressed drama with rapper Big Latto on her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” single. Not all Minaj news is drama coated. Monday, she announced the creation of her very own Record Label that already has an impressive roster.

Amidst the Lil Wayne set, Minaj and Wheezy performed songs such as BedRock, Truffle Butter, High School, and more. Between spitting bars, many fans took notice of Minaj’s sneak comments allegedly aimed at Megan Thee Stallion. On stage she said, “I said, 700 horses will be fixing to leave, but I don’t f*ck with horses since Christopher Reeve.” Immediately after, she began a confident performance of “Chun-Li” as the crowd cheered her on.

Advertisement

On the other supposed diss line Nicki snaps, “Ya fuckin’ bozo/That .40 cal a make ’em dance like a go-go.” In an attempt to break down the shade for those lost, one twitter user wrote, “’Make em dance’ is saying to shoot at someone’s feet, what Tory Lanez did to Megan Thee Stallion. Nicki Minaj is once again attacking Megan even though Megan hasn’t said a word in months. Bitter Barbie is having one sided beef again because of the success Megan has.”

Beef between Nicki and Megan arose last year when Nicki Minaj appeared to call out Megan for being fake and encouraging her to have an abortion, though Megan denied these claims. It is clear that many following this beef are not fans of Nicki’s behavior. However, the Barbz do not play when it comes to their Queen B. Listen to what this Tik Tok user had to say below.