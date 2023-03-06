Nike has revealed they will stick beside Ja Morant. In case you missed it, Morant is currently away from the team for at least another game after posting an Instagram Story featuring himself shirtless and flashing a gun. It was believed Morant was in a strip club.

Morant released a statement afterward, stating he was seeking help. He would then deactivate his social media.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies’ organization for letting you down,” the statement read. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Statement from Ja Morant via his agent, Jim Tanner: pic.twitter.com/jXzs7HvLvG — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) March 4, 2023

“We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being,” Nike offered in a statement, according to Shams Charania.

The latest incident comes after Morant has made headlines for other moments of controversial behavior, including punching a 17-year-old before flashing his gun, and threatening a mall security guard with an entourage.