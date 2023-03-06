One Dead, Two in Critical Condition After Stampede at GloRilla & Finesse2Tymes Concert in Rochester

Chaos erupted at GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes concert in Rochester, New York. According to ABC7NY, concertgoers rushed the exit after they believed they heard gunshots, leading to one person killed and several more injured. There is no evidence of a shooting.

In addition to the person who died, two more are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. NBC notes six people were transported to hospitals by private vehicles. The dead person is a 33-year-old woman.

After hearing the news, GloRilla issued a statement on Twitter.

