Numerous people have been detained after violence erupted between police and protestors at Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Facility. The building is referred to as “Cop City” by locals.
According to Fox 5, 35 protestors were detained at the Dekalb County construction site that had multiple fires burning.
Local authorities state protestors left ht nearby South River Music Festival, changed into black clothes, and entered the site to start the attack.
The mob of people fired fireworks at the officers, while also hurling rocks and Molotov cocktails. A car was engulfed in flames, and protestors attempted to fire other construction equipment.
“This was a very violent attack that occurred, this evening very violent attack,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.
Protestors stated there would be a “week of action” at the site, prompting more patrols to the area.
Georgia governor Brian Kemp stated the activists were “violent” and had “radical intent behind their actions.”
