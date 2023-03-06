Pure basketball excellence. The South Carolina Gamecocks have won their seventh SEC championship in the last nine seasons.
The Dawn Staley-led Gamecocks beat the Tennessee Volunteers 74-58 in the SEC Championship, powered by Zia Cooke’s 24 points and Aliyah Boston’s 18.
The Gamecocks will now prep for a run at a second consecutive NCAA championship. Boston was named SEC Tournament MVP.
The Gamecocks will get two more games at home to start the NCAA tournament. You can see highlights from the game below.