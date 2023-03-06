Pure basketball excellence. The South Carolina Gamecocks have won their seventh SEC championship in the last nine seasons.

The Dawn Staley-led Gamecocks beat the Tennessee Volunteers 74-58 in the SEC Championship, powered by Zia Cooke’s 24 points and Aliyah Boston’s 18.

The Gamecocks will now prep for a run at a second consecutive NCAA championship. Boston was named SEC Tournament MVP.

Advertisement

🏆 SEC Player of the Year

🏆 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

🏆 SEC Tournament MVP



Aliyah Boston's gonna need a bigger trophy case 😂 @aa_boston | @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/9xoxk5a5kT — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 5, 2023

The Gamecocks will get two more games at home to start the NCAA tournament. You can see highlights from the game below.