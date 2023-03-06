Less than a month after yielding two receptions in Super Bowl LVII for the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Zach Pascal was the victim of an armed robbery in his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md.

According to reports, this past Friday(March 3), two assailants approached Pascal armed with a weapon and stripped him of his diamond chain. The 29-year-old suffered minor injuries as a result of the robbery.

The Eagles made a statement regarding their recently acquired free agent, saying, “The organization is aware of the matter involving Zach Pascal. We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine.”

No arrests have been made as the assailants are still at large.