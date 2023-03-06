Trumaine Lamar is an up-and-coming R&B artist who is quickly making a name for himself in the music industry. He has been paving his own soulful lane for the return of feel-good R&B, and most recently just came out with the visuals for “Never Too Much”. With this video, Trumaine Lamar is bringing us a heartfelt ode to the talking stage that provides a soundtrack for applying pressure.

His inspiration is drawn from legendary musicians such as Stevie Wonder, Musiq SoulChild, and Brandy. His exquisite taste in music is reflected in his own work, and it is clear that he is guided in the right direction toward greatness. With an EP set to release before the end of the year, fans are excited to see what else Trumaine Lamar has in store for them.

As an indie artist, Trumaine Lamar is making his second introduction to the industry. However, he is no stranger to music. He has been credited for writing and producing over the years, and has even sung live backup vocals for notable artists such as Ariana Grande, Mackenzie Thomas, and Dixson. Trumaine Lamar has also opened for big names like Jill Scott, Anthony Hamilton, and Marsha Ambrosia. Needless to say, Trumaine Lamar is keeping good company.

Trumaine Lamar’s resume includes notable achievements such as working with Disney and BET, which has allowed him to make national waves. His ability to create relevant and relatable soul music with timeless storytelling is what sets him apart from the rest. He is here to make an impact in the R&B industry, and there’s no stopping him.

There’s no doubt he is a true artist who is dedicated to his craft. His passion for music is evident in every note he sings, and his authenticity is what connects with fans on a deep level. With more hits on the horizon, fans can expect to fall in love with Trumaine Lamar’s music time and time again. His soulful melodies and captivating lyrics will stick to the ribs of R&B for years to come, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this talented artist.