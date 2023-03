[WATCH] Don Toliver Brings Out Justin Bieber for Surprise Performance at Rolling Loud

Don Toliver invited the incomparable Justin Bieber to sing their song, “Private Landing,” from Don’s most recent album, Love Sick, along with fellow album guests James Blake and Kali Uchis.

Don Toliver rocked the Levi’s Stage on Saturday, where Lil Baby and Travis Scott performed later that night.

You can see the moment below.

