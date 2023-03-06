Ice Spice has arrived through Rolling Loud California, strolling out on stage to her Gen Z-coined theme “Princess Diana,” along with singing her viral bangers “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “In The Mood,” “Bikini Bottom,” and more from her Like..? EP. Ice also performed her verse from the top five Billboard charting song “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” which was led by Pink Pantheress.

Ice was dancing with her backup dancers and having a great time with her fans on stage. Her frequent partner and DJ RIOTUSA entered the stage and hyped her as the audience signaled they were feeling her.

Fans in the crowd had signs saying “I am the biggest munch” and more.

Advertisement

You can see pictures and the full performance below.

Amanda Belawski @amandabfilms IceSpice 1