At the top of the year, Long Beach rapper Tay-K sent out tweets from prison that he witnessed a murder and now a video of the the 22-year-old emcee behind bars has surfaced online.

While serving his 55-year sentence for the murder of a 21-year-old man in 2016, Tay-K’s video call with a female visitor has made its way to the internet. Tay-K can be seen checking out music played from a Macbook while on video chat with his visitor, who was showing the incarcerated rapper her new video.

See the whole video below.

