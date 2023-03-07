South Beach Miami is known for its weather, beaches and of course delicious food. Arguably one of the newest celebrity hangout spots is Mareva 1939—located in the National Hotel Miami Beach.

Following DJ Khaled’s epic press conference in February, my bestie Brenda and I decided to check out Mareva 1939 located in Central South Beach. Esteemed Chef Sergio Chamizo— who attended culinary school in Madrid, infused his family’s traditional recipes to create an elevated dining experience.

Upon entering the South Beach Art Deco hotel built in 1939, you feel its sophisticated atmosphere. Recently rebranded as an adults-only hotel, the mosaic inset in the ceiling and intriguing art selections welcome you in as you’re ushered to your table.

Must have—Octopus with potato cream, smoked paprika and arbequina olive oil



The view took our breath away. Overlooking the hotel’s signature 205-foot infinity-edge swimming pool, our table was fit for a queen. Specializing in Spanish cuisine with an elevated twist, we settled on the sharing menu and ordered a few handcrafted cocktails to begin with.



One word. Octopus. If you love octopus—run to Mareva 1939. The Spanish Octopus with potato cream, smoked paprika and arbequina olive oil was literally a party in my mouth, I’m still dreaming about this dish. Perfectly cooked—this is hands down THE BEST octopus I’ve ever had. I wasn’t sure this dish could be followed, but it kept getting better and better. The Patatas Bravas had an aioli + spicy tomato sauce and the grilled artichoke rounded off the best prelude to our entrees.

The black paella, seared scallops and shrimp with aioli and the pan seared Branzino, potato cream and bilbaina sauce were the stars of the show. Beautifully curated, Executive Chef Sergio Chamizo and his crew create more than a dinner, they create an experience.

The dessert was the cherry on top. The decadent dark chocolate ganache, olive oil with toasted bread finished off the perfect meal. An extravagant dining memory before a night on the town, don’t miss this jewel in the heart of South Beach, Miami. From the front of the house to back—Mareva 1939 knows how to treat their guests. Chef’s kiss!