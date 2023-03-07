Boosie Badazz is on all of the podcasts. He is most notably seen on Vlad TV for what seems to be a residency. Turns out Boosie has a very good reason. Every time he is on a podcast, he pockets $40,000, and he says it is a way safer decision than hosting at the club.

Hopping on a live stream, Boosie revealed why he is so quick to be on a podcast.

“$30-40,000 to sit on a couch and talk? That’s way safer than that club with all them guns in that bitch,” Boosie said. “I’m in front of somebody who ain’t gon’ hurt me. I think y’all should be happy I’m doing podcasts. I’mma live long doing podcasts. Way less dangerous than doing podcasts.”

He added, “Would you rather do a show for 60 or podcast for 45? I made that decision the other day. I took the 45 over the 60.”

Boosie said taking the smaller bag also helps him in saving on expenses like flights and hotels.

In one of his most recent podcast appearances, Boosie revealed he once was planning a joint album with T.I., but is now nixing that, blasting The King of the South over a past case.

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self-proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case.

T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught in the early 2000s near ATL’s Lenox Mall, but Tip says Toot’s beyond-the-grave blessing made it ok to use his cousin and production collaborator a posthumous scapegoat.

“We caught those gun cases, Toot died. My lawyer said, ‘Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s,’” he said. “After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, ‘I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, goddamn right! ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gon’ come and muthafucking extradite me from here!’”

Returning to his online residency on VLAD TV, Boosie reflected on the moment and aired him out.

“With the T.I. situation, if he did that – you a fucking rat too,” Boosie said. “I don’t spare no muthafuckin’ body. Because if you doing anything wrong, you doing anything criminal and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble – that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat.”

Boosie added, “When I saw that, I think, ‘T.I. fucking lying.’ I think he went up there and just got to fucking talking. You think something happen at 17, 18 years old. You gon’ hold that in all them damn time? All this damn time for 20 some years, you gon’ hold that in? And it finally came out?”

If the story from Tip is true or false, Boosie will live like it’s a fact. Canceling the album. “My real fans like, ‘Boosie you the last one left. You cannot put this album out.’ My uncle, OG call me … ‘N*gga that album ain’t coming out.’”

You can hear it from Boosie below.

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed between the two.