Ja Morant is the subject of an investigation in Colorado. The investigation comes after the NBA star posted a Instagram Live video from inside a Denver strip club.

According to ESPN, Morant was in Shotgun Willie’s gentleman club. The club is located in an area called Glendale, which is a small section known for strip clubs and shopping centers.

While Colorado is an open carry state, it has exceptions to the law, including carrying a firearm on federal property. It is also illegal to have a gun while under the influence of alcohol.

NBA rules call for players not to bring firearms on team property or while traveling on a team bus.

Ja Morant is currently away from the team after flashing the gun. What originally started as a two-game removal from Morant, appears to be longer, as Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins provided an update ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

“We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games,” Jenkins said. “I mean, this is going be an ongoing healing process. … It’s really not a timetable situation.”

He added, “We’re taking this very seriously. There’s a supportive element for someone that’s got to get better and needs some help. But then there’s also accountability to the team that we’ve got to stand for.

“Obviously nationwide, leaguewide, there’s been a lot of attention on gun violence, and so for us, that’s the stance that we’ve taken about how we can support Ja throughout this growth opportunity. It’s a learning opportunity, and hopefully we can be better from it.”

Nike has revealed they will stick beside Ja Morant. In case you missed it, Morant is currently away from the team for at least another game after posting an Instagram Story featuring himself shirtless and flashing a gun. It was believed Morant was in a strip club.

Morant released a statement afterward, stating he was seeking help. He would then deactivate his social media.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies’ organization for letting you down,” the statement read. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

“We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being,” Nike offered in a statement, according to Shams Charania.

The latest incident comes after Morant has made headlines for other moments of controversial behavior, including punching a 17-year-old before flashing his gun, and threatening a mall security guard with an entourage.