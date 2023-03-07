Gangsta Boo was an angel; anyone who knew her could attest to that. Joining the Memphis hip-hop group Three Six Mafia at age 14, alongside Juicy J and DJ Paul, real name Lola Chantrelle Mitchell paved the way for females to be able to rap just like the men — influencing a whole era of artists to come after.

On New Year’s Day this year, Gangsta Boo tragically passed away at age 43 in her hometown of Memphis.

Today, Gangsta Boo’s significant other and co-star of Marriage Boot Camp launches a new website, www.queenofmemphis.com, in her honor. Fans can shop exclusive hoodies and t-shirts, including ones that hail Gangsta Boo as the “Queen of Memphis.”

Advertisement

Proceeds from the merchandise go directly to her mother, as well as Stax Music Academy in Memphis, which will receive 10% of all sales for student tuition.

Additionally, Flores is preparing her posthumous release, The Booprint, which will be released sometime this year. Gangsta Boo’s mother has retained an attorney, and once all legal hurdles have been cleared, the project will be available on all streaming platforms. Fans can expect some high-profile features on the project.

Gangsta Boo’s mother, Veronica Mitchell, states, “My daughter Lola was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She called herself Tinkerbell and would always be singing her little songs. Me and her father Cedric knew she was talented, but she took it to another level chile. She became the Queen of Memphis. My baby is loved by people everywhere and it all started at home with us. That’s so amazing to me. It makes me smile ear to ear. God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her but I know she’s happy with them. I’ll always remember telling her GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”

Be sure to check out queenofmemphis.com for more. The merch items can be seen below.