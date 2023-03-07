Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance was recreated by the residents at Arcadia Senior Living Facility in Bowling Green. The facility has a wildly popular TikTok account and puts its own spin on Rih Rih’s time on stage.

The video brought in over 3.6 million likes and has fans loving the performance online.

But guess what? JAY-Z saw it too. After the video came across him, Hov sent 100 red roses to the facility and a message, “We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation!”

But it gets better, Rihanna sent flowers too. “You ladies dance was amazing,” the message red in a bouquet of white roses.

You can see the deliveries below.