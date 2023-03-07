Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance was recreated by the residents at Arcadia Senior Living Facility in Bowling Green. The facility has a wildly popular TikTok account and puts its own spin on Rih Rih’s time on stage.

@arcadiasrlivingbg

Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show 💃🪩🏈🤍🎶🎤 #seniorlivingcommunity #halftimeshow #SuperBowl #rihanna #fyp

♬ original sound – Brian Esperon

Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The video brought in over 3.6 million likes and has fans loving the performance online.

But guess what? JAY-Z saw it too. After the video came across him, Hov sent 100 red roses to the facility and a message, “We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation!”

Advertisement

But it gets better, Rihanna sent flowers too. “You ladies dance was amazing,” the message red in a bouquet of white roses.

You can see the deliveries below.