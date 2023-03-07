Melle Mel Says Lil Wayne Can’t Be The Best Rapper Ever Because He Uses Auto-tune

Melle Mel has definitely been letting his opinions on rappers be known ever since Billboard released its list of the top 50 rappers. First, he said that Eminem wouldn’t be a top 5 rapper if he was white, and now he’s refuting Lil Wayne’s “best rapper of all time” claim because of his use of auto-tune.

The revelation came from a recent interview with Art Of Dialogue where he said that Wayne can’t be the rest rapper of all time because “people don’t even know his real voice.”

“How could you know. How?” he said of Wayne, who bagged the No.7 spot on the list.

Mel continued: “If his voice is on autotune, was something wrong with his voice for them to put the autotune on his voice? Or is it just something that they did in the studio to give it that rawness? But how could you know?”

He added that if Grandmaster Flash and The Furious 5 had used auto-tune to record “The Message,” nobody would have taken them seriously.

“It would’ve made the record sound a little bit more cheesier,” he said. “If you have five capable ‘so-called great rappers’ on a panel, I guarantee you, Lil Wayne would not be No.1,” he added.

Melle Mel says Lil Wayne is not the greatest rapper ever because he uses autotune. pic.twitter.com/NsV5jPYuTl — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 4, 2023

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Weezy said that his no. 7 spot on Billboard’s top 50 rappers list was inaccurate and he should be at no. 1.

“Man, who the hell is before me?” Weezy said after Lowe asked him about his thoughts about the list. “Was the list including ALL Hip Hop, like before and after as well? I can deal with that.” Weezy added: “I will tell you that I am a muthafuckin’ one. Everybody whose names you named, they also know I’m number one. Go ask ’em. They know what it is.”