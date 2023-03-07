Actor/Comedian Mike Epps could be facing serious legal trouble. Authorities in his home state say they found a loaded gun in one of his bags at Indianapolis International Airport.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, police responded to a firearms investigation Sunday at the Indianapolis Airport … with cops being told TSA found the gun while Mike was going through the checkpoint

The docs say the comedian mentioned being in town for a show, and forgot the piece was in his bag. Upon investigation, police say they found a .38 Special Airweight with 4 rounds loaded, but none in the chamber.

The gun and ammo were all taken as evidence.

Officials for the Indianapolis Airport police tell TMZ … Epps wasn’t arrested, but the report was forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges should be filed.